Raymond board approves NCDs up to Rs 2,200 crore

The board's decision was taken today along with the meeting on Raymond's performance in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-2023.

The board of Raymond on May 9 approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) for up to Rs 2,200 crore in two or more tranches on a private placement basis for repayment of external debt.

The board approved the issuance of NCDs for an amount up to Rs. 2200 Crore (Rupees Two Thousand Two Hundred Crore only) in two or more tranches on private placement basis to Raymond Consumer Care Limited, associate company of the Company, for repayment of external debt, subject to receipt of necessary approvals required under applicable law," Raymond Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The board's decision was taken today during the meeting to analyse the firm's performance in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-2023.

Diversified group Raymond earlier today reported a 25.84 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 196.48 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2023, on account of exceptional items. The leading textile and apparel maker had posted a net profit of Rs 264.97 crore during the January-March period of the previous fiscal.

However, its revenue from operations was up 9.8 percent to Rs 2,150.18 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,958.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Raymond informed that its board at a meeting held on Tuesday recommended the payment of a dividend of 30 percent on the equity share capital i.e. Rs 3 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Shares of Raymond Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 1,599.55 on BSE, up 0.81 percent from the previous close.