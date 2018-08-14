Rapper alleges Elon Musk was 'scrounging for investors' after his tweet to take Tesla private

Elon Musk made news once again when he announced his plans to take Tesla private, but if American rapper Azealia Banks' Instagram account is anything to go by, Musk was frantically scrambling for investors just after the tweet.

Banks blasted Musk and his girlfriend singer-songwriter Grimes, who invited her to one of Musk's homes in Los Angeles over the weekend under the pretext of collaborating on music. But instead, the couple went into hiding as Musk was frantically "scrounging" for investors after his August 7 tweet.

"They bring me out there on the premise that we would hang and make music," Banks claimed as per a report by Business Insider.

According to Banks, Musk was distracted throughout the weekend after tweeting his plans to take the electric car company private claiming that the funding was "secured".

"I saw him in the kitchen tucking his tail in between his legs scrounging for investors to cover his a** after that tweet. He was stressed and red in the face," she added.

The spokesperson of the bullish entrepreneur declined all allegations made by Banks, further claiming that Musk had never even met the 27-year-old rapper, reported TechCrunch.

"With regard to your question about drug use, as a spokesman for Elon this is ‘total nonsense’ – additionally, ‘Elon has never even met Ms Banks or communicated with her in any way’.”

In a blog post on Monday, Musk defended his “funding secured” remark last week by stating that he has been approached by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund to take Tesla private. Additionally, Musk stated that he was in discussions with other investors too, but refrained from revealing a name.

Musk also took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his partnership with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Silver Lake Partners for financial advice.