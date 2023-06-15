Patanjali Foods launches 14 products including millet-based cereals, dry fruits, more

Patanjali Foods said that it has strong growth outlook for the next five years, adding that it clocked its highest-ever revenue of Rs 31,821 crore in FY2023.

Patanjali Foods, the food and FMCG arm of Patanjali Ayurved, on June 16 has launched 14 new products across a range of categories, including nutrition, millet-based cereals, and dry fruits.

The new products are part of Patanjali's strategy to expand its product portfolio and reach a wider range of consumers from various walks of life.

Among the products, the company launched introduced the Nutrela Sports with a total of 6 products and 19 SKUs within the range of sports nutrition products. "Indian sports nutrition industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18% to Rs 8,000 crore by 2028, as the demand for the sports nutrition products surges," the FMCG firm said in a statement.



It has also launched MaxxMillets under the brand of Nutrela called “Nutrela Maxx Millets Ragi Choco Cereal”, and has plans to launch a series of millets-based products.

Nutrela MaxxMillets Ragi Choco Cereal is made from 7 super grains - Ragi, Jowar, Oats, Wheat, Rice, Maize, and Bengal Gram. The product is free from Maida (refined wheat flour), artificial colors/flavours, preservatives, transfat and cholesterol.

Further, Patanjali Foods has launched three new biscuits as part of its premiumization drive viz. Ragi Biscuits, 7-grain Biscuits and Digestive Biscuits. It claims that Ragi Biscuits are a good source of dietary fibre, Calcium and Protein and aids digestion and promotes bone health while also reducing blood glucose levels and repairing damaged tissues.

Other products launches included its premium range of branded dry fruits under ‘Nutrela MaxxNuts’ brand for almonds, cashews, pistachios and walnuts.

The Ramdev-led FMCG Arm also stated that it has set an "ambitious target" of crossing annual revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore by 2028.

