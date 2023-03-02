 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramco Systems jumps 8% on Aviation Suite V5.9 tie-up with Etihad Airways

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST

Moreover, Ramco’s integrated Aviation Suite will streamline multiple operations across Etihad Airways Engineering, offering the organisation a single source of information with real-time visibility, the company said in a statement.

(L-R) P.R. Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Systems with Abdul Khaliq Saeed, CEO, Etihad Airways Engineering, during the signing ceremony at the 2023 MRO Middle East, Dubai (Photo: Ramco Systems)

Enterprise aviation software provider Ramco Systems on March 2 announced that it has signed a pact with Etihad Airways Engineering to implement its Aviation Suite V5.9. The project was officially announced at the 2023 edition of MRO Middle East, held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Shares of Ramco Systems jumped over 8 percent in the late trading hours to Rs 239 apiece on the BSE. The stock reached a day's high of Rs 239.45 against the previous close.

Etihad Airways Engineering is a part of ADQ, aircraft maintenance and engineering solutions, including airframe maintenance, component repair, overhaul services and technical training, with a team of around 2,000 professionals worldwide.