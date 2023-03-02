Ramco Systems jumps 8% on Aviation Suite V5.9 tie-up with Etihad Airways

(L-R) P.R. Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Systems with Abdul Khaliq Saeed, CEO, Etihad Airways Engineering, during the signing ceremony at the 2023 MRO Middle East, Dubai (Photo: Ramco Systems)

Enterprise aviation software provider Ramco Systems on March 2 announced that it has signed a pact with Etihad Airways Engineering to implement its Aviation Suite V5.9. The project was officially announced at the 2023 edition of MRO Middle East, held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Shares of Ramco Systems jumped over 8 percent in the late trading hours to Rs 239 apiece on the BSE. The stock reached a day's high of Rs 239.45 against the previous close.

Moreover, Ramco’s integrated Aviation Suite will streamline multiple operations across Etihad Airways Engineering, offering the organisation a single source of information with real-time visibility, the company said in a statement.

Etihad Airways Engineering is a part of ADQ, aircraft maintenance and engineering solutions, including airframe maintenance, component repair, overhaul services and technical training, with a team of around 2,000 professionals worldwide.

The company has vast experience in providing total maintenance solutions for Airbus and Boeing aircraft, including advanced composite repair, cabin refurbishment and component services from its facility adjacent to Abu Dhabi International Airport.

“By deploying Ramco’s Aviation Suite, Etihad Airways Engineering will be able to deliver innovative solutions and services that will not only provide outstanding customer experience but will also optimise our cost and turnaround time by efficient resource utilisation. We are all set to leverage the power of automation with Ramco," Abdul Khaliq Saeed, CEO, Etihad Airways Engineering, said.

"Ramco’s association with Etihad Airways Engineering will play a key role in driving digitisation and increasing overall operational efficiency at Etihad Airways Engineering," PR Venketrama Raja, Chairman of Ramco Systems, said. "With Ramco’s next-gen Aviation Suite infused with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we look forward to building a digital MRO journey at Etihad Airways Engineering.”

Ramco is an enterprise software player with cloud and mobile-based

enterprise software in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation. It is part of the $1 billion Ramco Group.