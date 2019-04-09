Ramco Systems bags new order in Australia, New Zealand

Enterprise software provider Ramco Systems on April 9 said it has bagged an order from a leading telecom player in Australia and New Zealand for an "undisclosed sum".

Ramco Systems would help the companies digitize payroll operations and also comply to the payroll statutory and new tax office direct filing requirements for its 5,000 employees.

Ramco's Payroll solution, while being compliant with the regional statutory requirements, would provide automated payroll, bringing in increased efficiency in the entire process.

Commenting on bagging the new order, Ramco Systems, CEO, Virender Aggarwal said, "Each new win is as exciting for us as the last one. In the current year, we witnessed some large enterprises from Australia and New Zealand choosing our platform for payroll"."We were able to win the trust of the clients as they found our platform to be robust, helping them comply with local statutory while giving their employees a truly digital experience", he said.