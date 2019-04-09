Ramco Systems bags new order in Australia, New Zealand

Ramco Systems would help the companies digitize payroll operations and also comply to the payroll statutory and new tax office direct filing requirements for its 5,000 employees.
Enterprise software provider Ramco Systems on April 9 said it has bagged an order from a leading telecom player in Australia and New Zealand for an "undisclosed sum".
Ramco Systems would help the companies digitize payroll operations and also comply to the payroll statutory and new tax office direct filing requirements for its 5,000 employees.
Ramco's Payroll solution, while being compliant with the regional statutory requirements, would provide automated payroll, bringing in increased efficiency in the entire process.