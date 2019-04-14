Rajshree Pathy resigns as Jet Airways' independent director

Struggling carrier Jet Airways on April 14 said its Independent Director Rajshree Pathy has quit the company, effective April 13, citing time constraints and other commitments.

"This is to inform you that Rajshree Pathy has submitted her resignation as an Independent Director of the company with effect from April 13, owing to time constraints and on account of her other current commitments," Jet Airways said in an exchange filing.

The loss-making airline is now under the management control of SBI-led consortium of lenders under a debt-recast plan approved by its board last month.