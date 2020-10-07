Rajnish Kumar hangs up his boots as SBI Chairman; cutting down bank’s gross NPA, Yes Bank bailout major achievements

For Rajnish Kumar, who hails from a small town in Uttar Pradesh and joined the State Bank of India (SBI) as a Probationary Officer in 1980, it was a dream come true when the call came naming him as the chairman of India’s largest bank in October 2017.

Three years have passed since then. Rajnish Kumar’s term as chairman of SBI ended on October 6. Kumar took over the baton from Arundhati Bhattacharya at a time when SBI was struggling to control its chronic bad debts and retain its business momentum in a faltering economy.

But his selectors had full faith in Kumar —a seasoned banker and a trusted hand in the bank. He was seen as a person who would keep his head down and work without getting into controversies.

Having served in the bank for 40 years, Kumar is familiar with every aspect of the organisation -- the risks and opportunities, the problem areas and potentials. For the government, which was looking for a no-nonsense candidate, Kumar was the perfect choice and a safe bet.

Where does SBI stand now?

Three years later, Kumar is hanging up his boots, leaving the bank in a much better position -- in terms of bad loan management. SBI’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) have come down from around Rs 1.99 lakh crore in December 2017, to around Rs 1.29 lakh crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Gross NPA ratio fell from near double-digit levels to less than six per cent. During his term, SBI successfully managed the post-merger integration process with associate banks and the Bhartiya Mahila Bank.

The bank, under Kumar, moved ahead with its digital drive through SBI’s YONO platform and consolidated its troubled corporate accounts.

Kumar’s colleagues remember him as a friendly senior officer who stood with the team in crisis situations. In an interview with Moneycontrol recently, Kumar said he firmly believed in leading from behind.

“As they say, a leader is only as good as his team. I always believe that a good team is essential to make things happen. Fortunately, SBI has no dearth of talent,” Kumar said. But, he didn’t leave tough decisions to others. “Tough decisions are best taken by one person. A group of people can debate and offer suggestions, but ultimately, the leader has to take the final call and own the responsibility,” Kumar said.

Yes Bank bailout the crowning glory

Perhaps, Kumar’s biggest challenge during his term was managing the bailout of Yes Bank in March this year. Yes Bank, ravaged by frauds by the previous management and critical financial position, was in ICU when Kumar got the call to lead the rescue. The bailout team comprised half of the banking industry, and was guided by a time-bound plan framed by the banking regulator in consultation with the government.

“Yes Bank will not be allowed to fail. Some solution will come,” Kumar once said when there was still uncertainty over the bank’s future. He moved swiftly and spearheaded the bailout, which included appointing a former SBI executive Prashant Kumar, as the administrator of the bank.

Rajnish Kumar received praise from all quarters for smoothly conducting the whole process and handing over Yes Bank to a safer management.

Fire and fury from finance minister

During Kumar’s tenure as SBI chief, there has been occasions when he came under heavy criticism from the finance ministry. Once, reports about finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reportedly snubbing Kumar at an event in Guwahati surfaced.

In that event, the FM called the SBI a “heartless bank", and even accused the country's largest lender of failing to extend loans to tea-garden workers in Assam, reports said.

Of course, Kumar knew that the SBI chairman’s job is tougher than other PSB chiefs since the lender commands a leadership position in the banking sector. Hence, the SBI chief’s comments and actions will be watched closely by the government.

Kumar’s reply to a salary cut question

Despite the pressures at work, Kumar presented himself as an articulate banker, even cracking jokes at press conferences and seminars. Once in a conference call with analysts, Kumar was asked if his bank would undertake a pay cut for employees.

Pat came his reply: “Road pe aake rehna padega, pehle hi itni kam milti hai (I'll have to live on the road, I already get so less).” Though this was said in jest, no one could miss the undertones to the relatively lower pay of state-owned bankers.

As he leaves…

When Kumar is handing over the baton to his successor, SBI is in a much stabler position financially, compared to 2017 when he assumed charge. However, unseen shocks from COVID-19 continue to threaten the bank. There is a possibility that bad loans could escalate, post the one-time restructuring exercise necessitating significantly higher capital.

The worry is the uncertain environment ahead. No one in the banking system, including the regulator, knows exactly how deep the bad loan problem is. Kumar's successor has his task cut out.