you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 07:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rajasthan's task force in recommends Rs 700 crore relief for industries

In its interim report, the task force has also recommended the promotion of the textile industry, waiver of electricity tariff and increasing the scope of benefits of the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme. It has also suggested an exemption in the state GST.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

A task force set up by the Rajasthan government has recommended to provide a relief of Rs 700 crore to industries, a press release said.

In its interim report, the task force has also recommended the promotion of the textile industry, waiver of electricity tariff and increasing the scope of benefits of the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme. It has also suggested an exemption in the state GST.

The task force has also proposed to exempt industries like MSMEs from necessary approvals and inspections under various laws of the state in initial years of setting up, according to the release.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 07:23 am

tags #Business #Companies #industries #Rajasthan #Task Force

