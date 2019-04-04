App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 08:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Radisson to launch Radisson Red in India, company bullish about growth

For the US-based hospitality group, India is the second most important market.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Radisson will launch its sixth brand Radisson Red in India later in the year as it strives to achieve its target of operating 200 hotels in the country by 2022.

The group, which underwent a branding change last year following its separation with Carlson Rezidor, has 94 operational properties with another 49 in active development. At 200 properties, the group will have 20000 rooms.



Speaking to Moneycontrol, Katerina Giannouka, president, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group, said: "Every year, we sign roughly 10-15 hotels and we open about half of those. We are saying that we will have 200 hotels in the development pipeline. We currently have 150 in ready and in pipeline condition. And in the next five years, we will continue to do 15 a year."

Radisson Red is an upscale brand and the first property under it, a 160 room hotel, will be launched in Mohali later this year. This will be followed by a 350 room property in Noida under the same brand.

"Radisson Red is vibrant, active, lively, fresh and interactive and focused on the millennial mindset. It is not the usual hotel brand and therefore it does not have any direct competition. It is a lifestyle brand," added Giannouka.

Radisson has five operational brands - Radisson Blu, Radisson, Park Inn, Country Inn and Suites and Park Plaza. Radisson and Radisson Blu have a lion's share of the operational number of hotels of the group.

“Radisson Red will open this year and Radisson Collection, our other brand, is also in discussion with our partners and will be launched soon," said Zubin Saxena, Managing Director and VP- Operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

The group was in advanced stages of launching its first Radisson Collection in Agra, located at Taj East Gate Road with 239 rooms and suites.

Also on cards for an India launch was Prizeotel, a European mid-market brand that Radisson had tied up with. However, the group has now officially severed ties with the budget brand and there are no plans of launching it is India for the time being.

"We had an alliance with them in Europe for six hotels. We do not have that alliance anymore and we won’t be bringing that brand to India either. The economy segment is also something that we are not focusing on right now," added Giannouka.

After Marriott, Indian Hotels Company (Taj Hotels), Louvre Hotels and the Radisson Group dominate India's hospitality landscape with more than 400 properties shared between them.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 08:04 pm

tags #Business #Companies

