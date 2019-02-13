Present
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 07:04 PM IST

R Venkataramanan to exit as managing trustee of Tata Trusts

As the managing trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, Venkataramanan was responsible for management and oversight of the organisation.

Tata Trusts has accepted the resignation of R Venkataramanan who has quit as the managing trustee.


"Venkataramanan had informed the Chairman and the Trustees of the Tata Trusts that he had been considering other options, given that he was completing five years as the Trusts' Executive Trustee / Managing Trustee, and sought to be relieved," the non-sectarian philanthropic organisation said on February 13.


Venkataramanan will relinquish responsibilities effective March 31, 2019.

As the managing trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, Venkataramanan was responsible for management and oversight of the entire organisation.

Tata Trusts is the public charities and principal shareholder with 66 percent holding in Tata Sons, the parent company of India's largest conglomerate Tata group. Sir Ratan Tata Trust holds 23.55 percent stake in Tata Sons.

"A Committee of Trustees, comprising Ratan Tata, Chairman of the Trusts, and Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan, Vice-Chairmen of the Trusts, has been established with immediate effect to oversee the operations and to select a Chief Executive for the Trusts," the release added.

In a meeting, Chairman of Trent and Managing Director of Tata International Noel Tata and Jehangir HC, a long-standing philanthropist currently spearheading the healthcare mission at Jehangir Hospital, Pune, were appointed as trustees of Sir Ratan Tata Trust.
