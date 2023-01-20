 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RK Krishna Kumar left his distinct stamp in the evolution of Tata Tea and Indian Hotels

C P Ravindranathan
Jan 20, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST

Krishna Kumar was instrumental in Tata Tea’s purchase of Tetley, the largest Indian overseas acquisition at the time. In subsequent years, the Tatas’ acquisitions of marquee overseas hotels happened under his stewardship of the Indian Hotels Company

RK Krishnakumar (left), a confidant of Ratan Tata (right), passed away on January 1, 2023. (File image)

Tata group veteran R K Krishna Kumar, who passed away earlier this month, was a considerable figure in the Indian corporate domain. The rare public tribute paid to him by Ratan Tata attests to the singular position he occupied in the inner echelons of the group.

The Tata companies have produced a host of storied business leaders over the years, but Krishna Kumar held a special niche. His style combined diverse attributes — strong in will and decisive of purpose — with an ineffable gentleness and affability of spirit.  Not for him the artifice for self-promotion, but when it came to his organisation, he kept the level of ambition unswervingly high whether in terms of material success or ethical performance. And with that was a profound concern for the country and society and what business and industry should contribute towards them.

He put his distinct stamp on the evolution of the companies with which he came to be associated. Tata Tea in Kerala was a model of efficient and compassionate management —so much so that the Association of Kerala Planters conferred on him its lifetime award for service to the industry last November. Later, he was instrumental in Tata Tea’s purchase of Tetley, the largest Indian overseas acquisition at the time. In subsequent years, the Tatas’ acquisitions of marquee overseas hotels happened under Krishna Kumar’s stewardship of the Indian Hotels Company.

Krishna Kumar’s membership of the key trusts of the Tatas had enabled him to bring his vision and instructed judgment to bear on their missions till his very end. In these endeavours he was a fecund source of ideas and counsel to Ratan Tata.

A particular object of Krishna Kumar’s interest as a member of Tata Trusts has been the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Bangalore. He would be actively absorbed in efforts to assist the Institute whenever required, generously sharing his ideas and insights on research priorities or ideas on conferences, often participating in discussions on possibilities for knowledge generation by the Institute.

Such interest in academic studies and research emanated from Krishna Kumar’s own background as a diligent student with a wide range of academic interests, remarkable for someone whose abilities and skills would in later life mark him out as a high-flyer in the vastly different vocation of business management and leadership.