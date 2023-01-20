RK Krishna Kumar left his distinct stamp in the evolution of Tata Tea and Indian Hotels

RK Krishnakumar (left), a confidant of Ratan Tata (right), passed away on January 1, 2023. (File image)

Tata group veteran R K Krishna Kumar, who passed away earlier this month, was a considerable figure in the Indian corporate domain. The rare public tribute paid to him by Ratan Tata attests to the singular position he occupied in the inner echelons of the group.

The Tata companies have produced a host of storied business leaders over the years, but Krishna Kumar held a special niche. His style combined diverse attributes — strong in will and decisive of purpose — with an ineffable gentleness and affability of spirit. Not for him the artifice for self-promotion, but when it came to his organisation, he kept the level of ambition unswervingly high whether in terms of material success or ethical performance. And with that was a profound concern for the country and society and what business and industry should contribute towards them.

He put his distinct stamp on the evolution of the companies with which he came to be associated. Tata Tea in Kerala was a model of efficient and compassionate management —so much so that the Association of Kerala Planters conferred on him its lifetime award for service to the industry last November. Later, he was instrumental in Tata Tea’s purchase of Tetley, the largest Indian overseas acquisition at the time. In subsequent years, the Tatas’ acquisitions of marquee overseas hotels happened under Krishna Kumar’s stewardship of the Indian Hotels Company.

Krishna Kumar’s membership of the key trusts of the Tatas had enabled him to bring his vision and instructed judgment to bear on their missions till his very end. In these endeavours he was a fecund source of ideas and counsel to Ratan Tata.

A particular object of Krishna Kumar’s interest as a member of Tata Trusts has been the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Bangalore. He would be actively absorbed in efforts to assist the Institute whenever required, generously sharing his ideas and insights on research priorities or ideas on conferences, often participating in discussions on possibilities for knowledge generation by the Institute.

Such interest in academic studies and research emanated from Krishna Kumar’s own background as a diligent student with a wide range of academic interests, remarkable for someone whose abilities and skills would in later life mark him out as a high-flyer in the vastly different vocation of business management and leadership.

When I knew him first Krishna Kumar had just emerged from undergraduate studies at Loyola, Chennai, with a passion for history, particularly military history, stimulated all the more by an outstanding performance in the National Cadet Corps. As a post graduate student at Presidency College, Chennai, he excelled in political theory, revelling in forays through texts from Plato to Jeremy Bentham and Harold Laski. Social philosophy held him in thrall in the first year and he never tired of repeatedly reading Harry Elmer Barnes’ massive History of Sociology. But the chief and lasting intellectual influence on him was Professor R. Bhaskaran, head of the Madras University Department of Politics and to an extent, his associate Prof. Balachandran both of whom redoubtable sceptics of accepted certitudes whether it was western or Indian political schools of thought.

Alongside his engagement with these rational disciplines, Krishna Kumar carried with him a pronounced streak of spirituality, a discreet spot of sacred ash marked his brow every Friday after he performed puja at his Nungambakkam home. In later years he developed an abiding interest in quantum physics and its possible connections with Indian philosophy, but piety and pilgrimage were constant features in his life. I have often wondered how he could accommodate within his steel trap mind the calls of the spiritual dimension along with those of his intellectual pursuits and preoccupations of the world of business. I would imagine, however, that it explained his great inner strength and equable spirit such as had seen him through crises like that of the kidnapping of a Tata Tea executive in Assam some years ago and the raid on 26/11 on the Bombay Taj both of which he had to face hands-on as head of the respective Tata companies on those occasions.

R K Krishna Kumar bore many achievements and accomplishments in his persona with a serenity of spirit that was all his own. It is given too few to leave the kind of profound impression when they pass.