App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quick Take | Tata Steel's SE Asia sale will sharpen its India focus

Tata Steel's profitability will improve after the sale of its South East Asian steel business, letting its management focus on the country that matters the most to its future—India.

Ravi Ananthanarayanan @ravi_ananth
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ravi Ananthanarayanan

Tata Steel's profitability will improve after the sale of a majority stake in its South East Asian steel business, an underperformer in its portfolio.

In FY18, the SE Asia region contributed to 7.2% of consolidated sales but its contribution to Ebitda was only 2%. The division has been facing a tough time, partly due to competition from cheap Chinese imports. Its performance had improved consequent to restructuring but it still pulls down overall performance.

Compared to Tata Steel's consolidated Ebitda/tonne of Rs 10,231 in FY18, the SE Asia division managed to deliver only a seventeenth of that, at Rs 1740/tonne. It remained at nearly the same level in the September quarter, falling by 17% over a year ago.

related news

Notionally, if this division had not been around in the September quarter, Tata Steel's Ebitda margin would have increased by 1.2 percentage points over a year ago to 21.9%.

Surprisingly, Tata Steel has not sold its entire stake. Instead, it will sell a 70% stake in the SE Asia subsidiaries to HBIS of China. The buyer's identity confirms that the Chinese still find this market to be financially viable, perhaps because of their proximity to the market.

Tata Steel will get $327 million (Rs 2,321 crore) for a 70 percent stake, which values the business at Rs 3,315 crore. Also, Rs 960 crore in loans sitting in the two SE Asia subsidiaries should also move out of its consolidated balance-sheet.

The valuation seems fair to Tata Steel. The SE Asia business’s has been valued at an enterprise value/Ebitda of 7.6times and 0.3times its sales, based on FY18 numbers. Tata Steel itself trades at 5.5times and 0.4 times respectively.

If the valuations are reasonable despite the poor performance, that could be explained by the surprise 30% that Tata Steel is retaining in the business. That can work two ways. One, HBIS is giving a leeway on valuation but only for a 70% stake, which gives it management control but lowers its immediate cash outflow. If the business does not do well, then Tata Steel’s residual stake may not fetch the same valuation.

But the second and more cheery scenario for Tata Steel is if the business does much better under HBIS. Then, valuations could improve and Tata Steel will be able to sell its residual 30% stake to HBIS at a higher valuation.

The immediate benefit for Tata Steel is improved profitability after the SE Asia business exits the portfolio (can take 3-4 months to be executed). While its revenues will decline, it frees up some capital and management’s attention too. The European business is set to go into a joint venture with Thyssenkrupp AG and now with the SE Asian business out, the management can focus most of its attention on growing its presence in the Indian steel market.

Tata Steel's shares were down despite this announcement but that can be attributed more to metal stocks falling. The BSE Metals Index was down by much more than Tata Steel was, at the time of writing this.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 01:28 pm

tags #Business #Companies #EBITDA #Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) #steel #Tata Steel

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.