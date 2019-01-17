App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quick Take | Does Danone’s investment in Epigamia make sense?

The French dairy maker might have failed through joint ventures, and on its own. But its attempt as a venture investor may actually pay off.

Sounak Mitra @sounakmitra
Answer: Danone (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
Answer: Danone (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)
Whatsapp

 

Sounak Mitra

Danone just can’t keep its hands off India’s dairy market. Despite failing to crack the market three times since 1990s, the French company has made a comeback, exactly a year after it formally announced an exit. This time, Danone is entering the top niche-end of the market as a venture investor by buying an undisclosed stake in Epigamia, makers of Greek yoghurt.

There are two things that could work in Danone’s favour. First, it will not be targeting the mass market unlike earlier when it came through joint ventures with the Wadias and the Narangs, and finally on its own. Greek yogurt is expensive, and constitutes a miniscule portion of the market. Epigamia itself hopes to reach Rs 100 crore sales only by the end of this financial year. That said, the segment is growing very fast (at least 50 percent higher than the overall sector’s growth) and Epigamia’s only competition here is Nestle.

related news

Second, Danone is the largest yogurt maker in Europe. So, it knows the business. If, at a later stage, it wants to expand in the premium value-added dairy market in India, it would be able to leverage its experience. And as a venture investor, it will not need to deal with the nitty-gritties of the local market, unlike its earlier attempts.

For Epigamia, which raised around Rs 90 crore in July 2017 in Series B (undisclosed valuation) from Verlinvest (the family office of the founders of AB InBev) and early stage investor DSG Consumer Products, Danone’s investment may not be just funding. This could be strategic to its product development and portfolio expansion where the start-up could leverage Danone’s expertise.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 11:28 am

tags #Dairy #Danone #Epigamia #Nestle #yogurt

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.