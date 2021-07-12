Quick-service restaurants fare better in second wave of COVID-19 than apparel, jewellery retailers

Domino's Pizza outlet. (PC-Facebook)

Quick service restaurants (QSRs) such as Domino’s Pizza and Burger King seem to have been less impacted by the second wave of the pandemic in comparison to other retail segments such as apparel and jewellery.

QSRs are expected to report 70-90 percent recovery in the first quarter (Q1) of FY22 as compared to Q1 FY20, analysts said.

Emkay Global has projected a 97 percent recovery for Jubilant Foodworks, which operates fast-food chain Domino’s Pizza, in the first quarter of FY22, and a 70 percent recovery for Westlife Development, the master franchise of McDonald’s in Western and Southern India. Edelweiss pegs a 90 percent recovery for Jubilant Foodworks, while 60 percent recovery for Burger King India.

The segment’s quick adoption of e-commerce and delivery-led models made them less susceptible to the second wave even as stores were shut due to the lockdowns, say analysts.

Apparel takes the brunt

The progress of the retail sector was derailed as the second wave struck the country, and stores were shut.

“Apparel retailers will again see the highest impact across discretionary category due to the second wave. Unlike QSRs, e-commerce still remains an evolving channel and also with restrictions on delivery of non-essentials, this channel would see limited growth,” says Edelweiss in its note. The brokerage expects apparel retailers to report a 33 percent recovery as compared to the first quarter of FY20.

Trent, the retail arm of Tata Group, pegs Edelweiss, is expected to lead the recovery in the apparel pack, while Page Industries will see a significant impact, unlike earlier quarters, as the company’s manufacturing operations were suspended for nearly 45 days in Q1FY22.

Retail major Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, says Emkay Global, is likely to report a 30 percent recovery with lower EBITDA loss versus Q1, FY21.

The outlook is not bright for the jewellery segment. Though it was an outperformer in the discretionary category as demand was bunched in the second half of FY21, analysts said store opening restrictions in the first quarter will impact its growth this time around.

“Q1FY22 will see Titan Company clock overall recovery of only ~60 percent (versus Q1 FY20) given the restrictions on store openings and curtailed business hours,” said the Edelweiss note.

In its mid-quarterly update, Titan Company reported the jewellery division grew by ~107 percent (excluding bullion sales) for the quarter ended June 30 compared to last year (FY21), primarily due to zero sales in April of last year. It witnessed over 280 percent growth in sales of watches and wearables in the April-June quarter of FY22, which coincided with the second wave, as compared to the first quarter of FY21. The company also reported about a 117 percent surge in sales of eyewear, while its fragrances and accessories business grew by three times over the last year.

Its competitor, Kalyan Jewellers clocked a 55 percent recovery in Q1 FY22 as compared to Q1 FY20. Its revenue recovery during the period as compared to Q1, FY21 was 190 percent, the company said in its quarterly update.

Retail staggers

The second wave of the pandemic has derailed the recovery of the retail industry, however, the impact is not as severe as the first wave when the sales were washed out for an entire quarter.

According to projections by analysts, retail revenues were down around 40 percent in the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2022 (FY22) as compared to the pre-pandemic period. While in March, before the second wave struck the country, the retail industry had almost clocked 90 percent recovery and revenues were only 10 percent below the pre-Covid levels.

“While Q1FY22 optically shows 53 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth compared with Q1FY20, revenues are still down 37 percent (~60 percent recovery) as the second wave’s impact nipped the recovery seen in Q4FY21,” said a note by Edelweiss.