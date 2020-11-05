Quess Corp launches QJobs for blue collar, grey collar employment         

Technology and business services provider Quess Corp has launched QJobs which is a job platform for blue collar and grey collar roles.

This employment platform will enable job seekers to connect with companies depending on their skill-sets and work experience.

Suraj Moraje, the executive director and group chief executive officer of Quess Corp, said that the platform has 100,000 job roles, three million job seekers and more than 1,000 companies onboarded under QJobs.

He added that the platform was being offered free of cost right now, but the company would explore monetising it at a later stage.

“QJobs will continue to be free for the job seekers. However, we may look at charging the recruiters on the platform at a later stage,” he added.

The QJobs application can be downloaded by the job seekers and post that the candidates will have to enter their resume-related information. This includes work experience, skills and job profiles that he/she is looking for.

This platform will be restricted to blue collar and grey collar jobs right now. Blue collar jobs include roles related to industrial establishments and factories and require low skills. Grey collar jobs are entry-level roles in domains like BPO, sales executives and e-commerce delivery.

QJobs has a feature called ‘job passport’ which will have grades of bronze, silver and gold. The more information and relevant documents (passport, Aadhaar) that is shared by the candidate, higher is the grade.

In the bronze passport grade, the candidate will get access to multiple jobs and recruiters. In the gold category, apart from this the job-seeker will also get priority access to job drives as well personal talent advisers.

Skill tests for areas like English can also be completed on the QJobs application itself and the candidate receives ‘stamps’ for successfully completing these tests. These stamps are used by the prospective recruiters to shortlist the candidates.

Each job role is also geo-tagged so a candidate can choose jobs that are near his/her residence so that commute time can be cut down. QJobs will also pre-verify the identity documents like Aadhaar, driving licence or passport submitted by the candidate so that the hiring can be made quicker.