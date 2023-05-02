Qantas appoints Vanessa Hudson as its first female CEO to lead the airline into post-pandemic era

Qantas Airways Ltd appointed finance chief Vanessa Hudson as its new chief executive officer on May 2, making her the first woman to lead the airline.

The company announced that Hudson will succeed Alan Joyce, who will retire in November.

In her 28 years with Qantas, Hudson held several senior roles, including chief customer officer and senior vice president for the Americas and New Zealand.

"For the past five years, Vanessa has had a direct hand in shaping our strategy as a member of the group management committee, and her handling of the finance and treasury portfolio during the COVID crisis was outstanding," Qantas Chairman Richard Goyder said.

The broader index opened 0.17 percent below parity. Qantas shares were down 2.5 percent on Tuesday. Hudson is one of the few female executives leading an airline, alongside Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka. Related stories lpca Laboratories acquires 33.38% equity shares of Unichem for Rs 1,034 crore

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai earns $226 million in 2022 amid cost-cutting "Vanessa has been market-facing as CFO since October 2019, which will have prepared her well for the very public role as Qantas CEO," RBC Capital Markets analyst Owen Birrell said in a note. Succession Plans During his tenure as Qantas CEO, Joyce guided the airline through the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuating fuel prices, and competition. Roaring travel demand from a population shaking off years of pandemic restrictions boosted the company's first-half profits from a loss this year. "This transition is happening at a time when the Qantas Group is extremely well positioned," Goyder said. Hudson will continue in her current role until she takes the reins as Qantas' 13th CEO. "An announcement on a new CFO will be made in the months ahead," Qantas added. (With Input from Reuters)

