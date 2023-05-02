 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Qantas appoints Vanessa Hudson as its first female CEO to lead the airline into post-pandemic era

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

Qantas Airways Ltd appointed finance chief Vanessa Hudson as its new chief executive officer on May 2, making her the first woman to lead the airline.

The company announced that Hudson will succeed Alan Joyce, who will retire in November.

In her 28 years with Qantas, Hudson held several senior roles, including chief customer officer and senior vice president for the Americas and New Zealand.

"For the past five years, Vanessa has had a direct hand in shaping our strategy as a member of the group management committee, and her handling of the finance and treasury portfolio during the COVID crisis was outstanding," Qantas Chairman Richard Goyder said.