PVR's Rs 800 crore QIP oversubscribed 6.3 times, exhibitor to use funds for recovery

Multiplex operator PVR completed its equity fund raising of Rs 800 crore through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on February 1.

When a company issues rights shares, it offers existing shareholders a chance to purchase additional equity at a discounted price.

The QIP which was oversubscribed 6.3 times has followed the rights issue of Rs 300 crore which PVR had completed in August last year. Last year the rights issue saw an oversubscription of 2.24 times.

PVR had launched the QIP issue of Rs 800 crore for subscription on January 27. The floor price for the issue was fixed at Rs 1,495.93 per equity share.

The company will use the funds raised through the rights issue to strengthen the balance sheet of the company and provide sufficient impetus to the business recovery which is currently underway.

The exhibition sector was one of the worst affected industries due to coronavirus outbreak. Theatres had shut shop in March last year and were allowed to reopen after seven months.

After reopening in October last year, theatres were allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity which many exhibitors said was hurting their business. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) from February 1, 2021, onwards has allowed theatres to operate at 100 percent capacity.

Yet, one big challenge remains for theatre business and that is the dearth of big Bollywood films which are likely to start releasing from April onwards thanks to capacity expansion in theatres.

However, theatres still have around two months without tent-pole Hindi content which will mean lower footfalls.

This is why PVR is planning to utilise the funds for reduction of debt, meeting ongoing capital expenditure, meeting short-term and long-term working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes, including operating expenses.

When PVR had completed its Rs 300 crore rights issue last year in July, Nitin Sood, CFO, PVR, in an interview with Moneycontrol had said the proceeds will be used for meeting working capital needs (like cinema maintenance, electricity) and partly for debt repayment obligations as the company had approximately Rs 150 crore of debt repayments due in FY21.