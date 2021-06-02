PVR sees lowest screen addition in FY21, suspends CAPEX for all other screens

PVR | Societe Generale acquired 10,01,813 shares in company at Rs 1,519.52 per share on the BSE. However, Multiples Private Equity Fund sold 3,01,309 shares at Rs 1,517.54 per share and Multiples Private Equity Fund I 8,78,153 shares at Rs 1,517.91 per share.

Multiplex operator PVR, which has the highest screen count in India, saw lowest screen addition in FY21 as the company added 13 new screens.

In conversation with Moneycontrol, Nitin Sood, CFO, PVR, said that this would be the lowest screen addition by PVR in last five to seven years.

"We had 32-odd screens in various stages of fit-out and 13 we managed to open before pandemic. We have 19 screens which are ready to open once cinemas get the signal to reopen," he said.

In FY 2019-2020, PVR had opened 87 screens and had reached a screen count of 845 screens.

But in FY21, PVR saw shutting down of 16 screens and currently the company has 842 screens.

On screen expansion, Sood said that currently they have suspended capex and fit-outs for all other screens. "We are not taking handover of any screens. We want the situation to normalize before we take a decision on our capex plan," said Sood.

While this doesn't come as a surprise as theatres are one of the worst hit industries due to coronavirus lockdown, low screen additions by one of the biggest players in the multiplex space is a matter of concern.

According to an EY report, 2020 witnessed the sharpest drop in number of single screens, with between 1,000 and 1,500 screens estimated to have shut down, reducing India’s overall screen count to around 8,000.

In the first quarter of 2020, multiplexes continued their screen addition with PVR and Inox adding 20 and 17 screens respectively.

However, due to the lockdown, all further expansion plans were put on hold as players had to conserve their reserves to meet continuing operating expenses including employee salaries, the report said.

When it comes to cost reduction, PVR in FY21 saw reduction of 63 percent in fixed cost as compared to FY20. In terms of rent, it was lower by 79 percent as compared to FY20 and the fourth quarter FY21 is lower by 49 percent as against Q4 FY20.

And now due to the ongoing second wave of coronavirus, PVR has again reached out to landlords for extension of waivers or discounts till business normalizes.

"Most of our landlord negotiations were largely restricted to March 31, 2021 because business was to takeoff by March-April. Unfortunately, second wave has come back so we are again negotiating with our landlord partners on what kind of waivers and discounts we'll get," said Sood.

He further said, "But it will be few months until we know what kind of waivers or discounts we'll get. We are reasonably confident that we will get similar discounts that we managed to get last year. But it will be premature to comment on this currently there is no clarity on when malls will open or cinemas will open."

In FY21, PVR also lowered Common Area Maintenance (CAM) expense by 42 percent as compared to FY20 and Q4 FY21 is lower by 23 percent as against Q4 FY20.

In addition, the personnel expenses was lowered by 45 percent in FY21 as compared to FY20. Electricity and water expenses was also reduced by 72 percent as compared to FY20.

Along with managing fixed cost, Sood said that "hopefully in the six to eight weeks window, theatres will get permission to reopen. Reopening will be sooner than later."

"Only advantage this year is there is a huge pile up of content right now. Film releases will begin fast. In three to four weeks window, once cinemas reopen, film releases will start. There is a massive pipeline. So, second half of the year will look very strong," said Sood.