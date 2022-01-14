PVR launches 4-screen property, takes total screen count to 860

live bse live

Multiplex operator PVR on January 14 announced the opening of a four-screen property in Narsipatnam, a town in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh. The company now operates the former Sreekanya Cinemax as one of its properties.

The cinema has a seating capacity of 1188 audiences. With this launch, PVR has 13 screens in three properties in Andhra Pradesh and 296 screens across 48 properties in South.

“South holds immense importance in terms of our expansion plans in the geography as it is highly underpenetrated in terms of multiplexes. When cinemas reopened after the lock-down, South Indian box office continued to perform well increasing optimism of business recovery. In line with the company’s strategy to increase its presence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, we are pleased to introduce Narsipatnam’s most modern multiplex,” said Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd.

PVR has taken its overall screen count to 860 screens at 179 properties in 73 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

Bulk of screen addition is expected to happen this year, Nitin Sood, CFO, PVR Ltd had told in an earlier interview to Moneycontrol. He had added that PVR hopes to get back to pre-pandemic run rate sometime in FY23.

The company which added 87 screens in FY19-20 or in the pre-pandemic times aims to get back to adding 80-100 screens.