PVR Inox set for record turnaround as Q2 to emerge as best period for Hindi films post-Covid

The success of Hindi film Gadar 2 has led to strong improvement in Hindi box office collections

The largest multiplex player PVR Inox, which reported losses for two consecutive quarters in March quarter of FY23 and June quarter of FY24, is expected to see a sharp turnaround in performance due to the improved business of Hindi films.

The September quarter of FY24 could be the best quarter for the Hindi box office in the post-Covid phase, said analysts. In Q1 FY23, the Hindi film segment had recorded Rs 1,000 crore on the back of successful ventures including KGF 2, RRR and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, making it the best quarter for the Hindi box office so far.

Now, the Hindi box office is estimated to grow 20 percent in Q2 FY24 versus the pre-Covid level towards Rs 1,200 crore, surpassing the June quarter of financial year 2023. This is due to the two Hindi franchise films, Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2, reporting strong business of Rs 380 crore and Rs 110 crore net respectively so far. Both were released on August 11. Gadar 2 is expected to collect over Rs 450 crore in the coming weeks.

Hindi hits

"Given the sharp turnaround in Bollywood (Hindi films), industry-wide net box office collections (NBOC) stood at Rs 1,830 crore in the first two months of Q2 FY24. Industry-wide NBOC was at Rs 1,870 crore and Rs 1,860 crore in Q4 FY23 and Q1 FY24 respectively," said Jinesh Joshi, research analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher.

He further said that upcoming releases like Dream Girl 2, Jawan and Salaar could add Rs 750 crore more to net box office collections taking the total revenue to Rs 2,580 crore in Q2 FY24.

"Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is a tentpole movie and as of now, it looks like Jawan should have a spectacular opening. If Jawan sustains the euphoria, then this could further add fuel to the overall growth of footfalls," said Nitin Menon of NV Capital.

Occupancy levels in multiplexes will move beyond the pre-Covid level average of 32 percent towards 34 to 36 percent in August 2023 due to Hindi content doing well, said Karan Taurani, senior vice-president, Elara Capital. "Q2FY24 may report a big positive surprise on profitability led by higher occupancy."

Performance turnaround

Expectations for PVR Inox's profitability in the September quarter are high, riding on the robust box office performances, particularly of Hindi films, said Abhishek Jain, Head of Research, Arihant Capital. "The company displayed promising signs by narrowing its losses in the June quarter of FY24. Vital for this quarter's outlook is the projected occupancies, anticipated to rise to over 30 percent from Q1's 22 percent. This shift signals a positive trend in audience engagement," he said.

Shares of PVR Inox were trading at Rs 1,722.35, 0.83 percent higher at 14:14 on August 24 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

PVR Inox's dynamic ticket pricing has led to further improvement in the average ticket price (ATP) in Q2, said Taurani. Food and beverage (F&B) prices too have improved quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) due to premium English content and PVR Inox introducing non-vegetarian food items in Inox properties, he added.

"In Q2 FY24, a 3 percent increase in the ATP is anticipated at Rs 253, rising from Rs 246 in Q1 FY24. F&B revenue is set to increase by 30 percent on a Q-o-Q basis," said Jain.

Hollywood films have done well in Q2 FY24 which should result in significant benefit for PVR-Inox as it has a higher presence in metro and tier-I markets, said Joshi. "Overall, we expect Q2 FY24 to register a sharp improvement in performance. The quarter had a strong start with movies like MI-7 and Oppenheimer doing well at the box office. Then came Gadar 2 and Jailer that stormed the BO. So far, six movies have breached the NBOC mark of Rs 100 crore in Q2."

The success of Gadar 2 has revived mass audience interest in cinemas, a positive trend that is visible in the recovery of the Hindi film business, said Jain. "The coming months are expected to continue this momentum, potentially leading to a more complete recovery (of Hindi box office) by the end of FY24," he added.

After the period from August 11 to 17 which will go down in film trade history as the golden week as the box office takings in that week were at an all-time high, the momentum is expected to continue for some more time, said film trade analyst Komal Nahta in a note.

"August 25 is also expected to be strong for the box office as the advance booking of upcoming release Dream Girl 2 is impressive. With tickets for the Dream Girl sequel selling well, especially in the multiplexes, the film is expected to clock more than Rs 10 crore on the first day," he said.

Taurani expects Dream Girl 2 to do a lifetime (total) business of Rs 70 crore. "This is good given it is a medium-budget film, as these kinds of films have seen dismal collections in post-Covid times," he said.