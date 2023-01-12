 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PVR-INOX merger gets NCLT approval

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

The tribunal approved the scheme of merger in a verbal order and a written order is expected in the next 15-20 days, sources said

A PVR screen

Multiplex operators PVR and INOX on January 12 received the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) approval for their merger, sources tracking the development said.

The tribunal approved the scheme of merger in a verbal order and a written order is expected over the next 15-20 days.

The merger ratio that has been approved is three shares of PVR for 10 shares of INOX.

Last year on March 27, PVR and INOX Leisure had announced a merger deal to create the largest multiplex chain in the country with a network of more than 1,500 screens. PVR Chairman Ajay Bijli expects the screen count to increase to 3,000-4,000 screens in five years for the combined entity.

The merger was subject to approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), stock exchanges, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), as well as shareholders.

The combined entity will be named PVR INOX Ltd with new cinemas opened post the merger being branded as PVR INOX, the companies had said.