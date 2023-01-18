 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

PVR, INOX growth may be subdued in December quarter as Bollywood failed to enthuse movie fans

Maryam Farooqui
Jan 18, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

The cinema chains had bet big on Hindi films like Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, that was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore and did a total business of around Rs 35 crore.

A PVR screen

Multiplex operators PVR and INOX will likely report slower growth in the December quarter because of Bollywood’s flop show compared to the first quarter of FY23 when the two cinema chains recorded their best performance ever.

After a weak September quarter due to the failure of tentpole Hindi films and limited Hollywood limited releases, multiplexes had been counting on Q3 for a strong recovery.

While Hollywood saved the day for theatres in Q3 with the release of James Cameron's Avatar 2 which earned over Rs 386 crore in India and has become the second highest-grossing Hollywood film in the country, many big Bollywood releases failed to impress audiences.

Unlike Q1 which turned out to be a blockbuster period for multiplexes with Hindi films like Gangubai Kathiawadi entering the Rs 100 crore club, Bollywood's star-studded ventures in Q3, including Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu, Ajay Devgn-starrer Thank God and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya performed below expectations.

The festive season led to a healthy performance in Q3FY23 on a quarter-on-quarter basis; growth was subdued when compared to Q1 FY23, said an Elara Capital report.

The two multiplex chains on January 12 received the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) approval for their merger.