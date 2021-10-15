PVR bags rights to screen T20 World Cup live; matches to be screened in 75 cinemas

Theatres despite reopening continue to operate under restricted capacity and operating hours.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Multiplex operator PVR has bagged rights for live screening the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

T20 World Cup is scheduled from October 17 and the final will be played on November 14.

PVR's partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) involves live screening of all India games along with the semi-finals and final.

The film exhibitor company will screen these matches across more than 75 cinemas in over 35 cities in India.

The cities where PVR will screen the T20 World Cup matches include Tier-1 cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad, and Tier-2 cities.

This association comes at a time when the multiplex industry is still in revival mode.

Cinemas were hit hard due to the coronavirus pandemic which led to the closure of theatres for many months. Moreover, a dearth of content hit the exhibition business hard.

Theatres despite reopening continue to operate under restricted capacity and operating hours. Only Telangana, Rajasthan and Karnataka allow theatres to operate at 100 percent capacity.

Audiences are gradually resuming their movie-going experience at cinemas with new movies being released and screening of T20 matches on the large screen will further help in bringing back audiences to cinemas, the exhibitor said.

“The big screen offers a unique opportunity to maximise the coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Cricket and movies complement each other as in India they are considered as two religions that unite the country. Movie watching and cricket watching are a shared entertainment experience, and when magnified on the big screen, lead to an adrenaline rush from fans quite similar to a stadium,” said Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd.

PVR also added that it has a loyalty base of 1.2 million as part of its PVR Privilege programme which will help leverage the footfalls of movie lovers who are also cricket fans at its cinemas.