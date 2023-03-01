 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PVR and INOX plan to invest Rs 500 crore to launch more screens during FY24

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 01, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST

The merged entity of PVR and INOX, which currently boasts a combined total of 1,650 screens, is planning to expand further by adding more properties in markets where there are currently no organized multiplexes, particularly in southern India.

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR Limited with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor at the launch of PVR Superplex in LuLu Mall, Lucknow. Image: PVR

PVR and INOX, the merged entity, have announced plans to invest around Rs 500 crore in expanding their screen portfolio by adding 175 screens in the next financial year, according to Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director of PVR Limited.

He stated that they aim to add 150-175 screens annually for the next three years, with a focus on both Tier I and Tier II/III cities. While 40 percent of the new screens will be located in Tier I cities, there are numerous opportunities to establish organized multiplexes in areas such as Hubli and Machilipatnam in southern India, where there are currently none.

Bijli said that the next set of screen additions are coming from the INOX stable with 14 screen launches in Pune and Bengaluru each, and another 12 screens in Bengaluru. "These are the 3-4 big superplexes planned in the coming year," he added.

After the merger, PVR INOX launched first property in Lucknow's Lulu Mall which is an 11-screen superplex. The company invested Rs 40 crore in the new property.