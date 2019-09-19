App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Puravankara appoints Abhishek Kapoor as COO for residential business

With a robust launch pipeline for the financial year, Puravankara said it has focused on strengthening its leadership team further in the last 12 months.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Realty firm Puravankara on September 19 said it has appointed Abhishek Kapoor as the Chief Operating Officer for its residential business.

Kapoor has over 22 years of experience, of which the last eight years have been at C-suite levels with companies like Raymond Real Estate, Radius Developers and Keystone/Rustmojee Group, the Benagluru based firm said in a statement.



Last November, Vishal Mirchandani was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer for its commercial and retail businesses.

Puravankara MD Ashish R Puravankara said, "We are currently at the cusp of growth and the renewed leadership will help us in further strengthening our residential portfolio and plan the next wave of growth for Puravankara group."

Puravankara has 40 million square feet of projects which are completed and delivered and around 20 million square feet of projects which are under development. Currently, the total land asset of the company is close to 70 million square feet.

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 12:55 pm

tags #Companies #India #Puravankara

