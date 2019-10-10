App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 05:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

PUMA opens first interactive retail store in India

With digitally connected offerings, engagement zones and an in-house customisation studio, the flagship store is spread over 7500 square feet, spanning three floors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Global sportswear brand, Puma on Thursday announced the launch of the its biggest and entirely redesigned flagship store.

"With a focus on bringing technology, sports and experiential retail under one roof, the company's first interactive retail store showcases an immersive brand space", Puma said in a statement.

With digitally connected offerings, engagement zones and an in-house customisation studio, the flagship store is spread over 7500 square feet, spanning three floors, it said.

Managing Director of PUMA India, Abhishek Ganguly said, "We believe that experience is the biggest proposition for offline retail as much as convenience is a key to online. And, that's precisely the reason for launching a first-of-its-kind PUMA store in India."

In addition to ranging the largest selection of merchandise available at any PUMA store in the country, it features experiential elements from the recently launched PUMA store at Fifth Avenue in New York city.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 05:14 pm

tags #Companies #India #PUMA

