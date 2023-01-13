 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

RBI puts PTC Financial Services under the scanner as corporate governance issue lingers

Rachita Prasad & Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Jan 13, 2023 / 08:15 PM IST

The PFS management has dismissed the findings of a forensic audit, citing views of E&Y and a former chief justice of India.

Almost a year after issues of corporate governance were highlighted in PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS) by three independent directors while resigning from the board, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has tightened its grip on the company’s management and its parent.

In a strongly-worded letter to the management, the central bank has asked the management of PTC India Ltd’s non-banking financial company (NBFC) – PFS – to answer some of the questions raised in the recently-conducted forensic audit. It has specifically questioned the role of Chief Executive Officer Pawan Singh.

“RBI is taking the matter of corporate governance practices in PFS very seriously, especially in the backdrop of what happened with DHFL. They are investigating this matter,” a source involved in the development told Moneycontrol.

An email sent by Moneycontrol to PFS did not elicit a response. Moneycontrol also tried to reach out to Singh, but he did not comment.

Incidentally, in an interview to Moneycontrol earlier this week, Singh had said that the governance controversy is behind it, and that the company is now looking to scale up business in 2023-24 after it was hurt in 2022-23 due to its inability to hold board meetings on time and take decisions.

“RBI has looked into the matter last year, and their officials questioned the PFS team. The forensic report reveals there were issues, but the management continues to deny it. The high-handed manner in which the management has been dealing with the accusations has alarmed the regulatory bodies,” another source privy to the information, said.