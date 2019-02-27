App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 07:38 PM IST

PSU banks want to exit insurance ventures, but face this hurdle

Promoters are finding it difficult to find a long-term partner with adequate capital

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Public sector banks are slowly exiting the insurance sector to focus on their core businesses. However, the exit process may not be smooth since finding a buyer has been a challenge for the exiting banks.

Banks like Allahabad Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Andhra Bank are some of the PSU entities looking to exit their joint ventures. They are part of Universal Sompo and IndiaFirst Life Insurance respectively.

Sources said there is a scramble to get a partner on board before they can exit. Insurance being a capital-intensive business requires a player who is able to commit for a longer term to stay invested in the business.

“Bringing a partner on board on an immediate basis is proving to be a challenging task since there are multiple insurers on the block. Insurance is a cash-intensive business and requires a commitment of at least 8-10 years. Not all investors are ready,” said a senior insurance consultant working on a few insurance deals.

Focus on core

PSU banks have begun to focus on their core assets and this has led to a decision on stake sales or divestments in the existing businesses. The government had also suggested, in its PSB Reforms Agenda, that the banks should focus on its core businesses.

With this, it is likely that several other PSU banks will exit their insurance joint ventures in the next 10-18 months. Sources said while a few private equity players have expressed interest to buy a stake, they are not willing to give an assurance to stay invested for the next 10 years.

Further, in insurance companies where there are multiple joint venture partners, getting a go-ahead from the foreign partner has also been a challenge. Most JV agreements have a clause wherein a stake sale cannot be completed without the nod of the foreign partner.

Giving the majority stake to the foreign partner is not an option since the foreign direct investment norms cap maximum investment by an international partner at 49 percent.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 07:35 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

