Prolonged raw material price rise never experienced before: Ullas Kamath, joint MD, Jyothy Labs

Ullas Kamath, Joint MD, Jyothy Laboratories talks about unprecedented inflation from all fronts, its impact on the demand scenario and shares growth projections for the quarters ahead.

Jyothy Labs, the maker of Ujala fabric care products and Exo dish wash soaps, posted a 29 percent decline in net profit in the second quarter ended September on account of stressed margins due to rising prices of key commodities.

Although the company took steps to contain the impact of unabated inflation, including increasing product prices, margins remained stressed. Gross margins contracted by 760 basis points year-on-year to 40 percent, its lowest ever.

Ullas Kamath, joint MD of Jyothy Labs, spoke to Moneycontrol about unprecedented inflation, its impact on demand and growth projections. Edited excerpts:

Jyothy Labs registered an over 21 percent surge in net sales during the second quarter. However, your bottom line took a hit. What led to this dip?

Our EBITDA margin and gross margin for the quarter saw a decline due to a rise in the cost of raw materials, a situation we have been struggling with for the past six months now.

We had seen a surge in raw material prices immediately after lockdown in the first quarter of FY21. Then we had felt maybe this is because of the shortage of supplies from other places, but it continued and then crude went up and now everything is witnessing inflation.

In the last six quarters, the prices of raw materials are up almost 50-80 percent. Though we have taken price hikes and also introduced several cost-saving measures, it is not enough. The impact of the raw material price surge is about 12 percent of our net sale value, but we have taken only a 5 percent increase and this has impacted our gross margin and then EBIDTA margins and net profit in turn.

What’s the total price hike that you have taken in the last six months?

About 10 to 12 percent.

Which major commodity and raw material prices have risen? Do you expect prices to come down in the quarters ahead?

Prices of all products have gone up because freight costs are up due to the increase in the price of diesel, which has climbed 65 percent in the last one year. Plastic derivatives or high-density polyethylene (HDPE), soda ash, palm oil, packaging, transportation – everything has gone up.

In my 30 years of experience, I have not faced this kind of situation continuously for six quarters. We have seen some inflation in a category or two for one month or two months or for maybe a quarter in some product ranges, but nothing to this extent.

If we were facing a price rise in one product, we would have hiked its price, but here it is all across and also it is the longest period of price hike ever we have seen.

We are not in a position to commit whether we will be out of the woods in the next one month or one quarter or two quarters. And we do not have many options other than taking the price hike. We are introducing hikes slowly in most of the categories and trying to manage. But it’s anybody’s guess when the prices will come down.

But is the demand scenario supporting hikes?

It is very surprising, but demand is still robust. Seeing the inflationary trend, demand should have been impacted, but most companies in the segment, including us, have reported double-digit growth. In the last six quarters immediately after the lockdown... we grew by 8 percent and now we are at 16 percent. If you see, right from the lockdown, all these quarters, we have done consistently well. Despite inflation, demand in urban and rural both is robust. However, rural India is doing a shade better than urban.

Recent reports suggest that rural has started showing signs of a slowdown, especially in the last few weeks of the September quarter. Are you witnessing this trend?

Yes, in August-September, we saw moderation in demand. However, this was for two reasons. One, the base was higher than last year, all of us did very well in rural and the base was quite high. But even otherwise, I don’t call it a slowdown, but slight moderation.

What are the projections for rural India in the quarters ahead?

We still feel that rural should continue to do better than urban. About 40 percent of our business comes from rural India and 25 percent of our business comes from low unit packs (LUPs) and that’s how we have been able to map our business because the demand for smaller SKUs is still strong, especially in rural areas. We should be able to post double-digit growth at least in the December and March quarters.

Channel-wise, modern trade stores and canteen stores department (CSD) had been underperforming for some quarters now. Are they back on track?

Modern trade stores opened sometime in July-August. So, in the September quarter, if you see our growth in fabric care, where we have grown by 25.2 percent, that's primarily because modern trade and CSD are doing extremely well.

At this point, all the channels – modern trade, CSD, e-commerce (we put them in one bucket), and then general trade – both are doing well. E-commerce had taken over a portion of the business of modern trade as malls were shut for a longer period and consumers migrated towards e-commerce and that business continues to do well. E-commerce used to contribute about 2 percent of our turnover and now it is at about 5-6 percent.

Fabric care category sales increased by over 27 percent. Was this increase also seen in the fabric whitener and fabric enhancer categories, which were lagging because of the pandemic?

As far as Ujala Supreme Fabric Whitener is concerned, we have now reached pre-Covid levels. For fabric enhancers, we are yet to reach the pre-Covid levels because that’s predominantly a Kerala-based product and consumers are still very cautious and not venturing out in the state. About 80 percent of the fabric enhancer business comes from Kerala and 20 percent from Tamil Nadu, so the brand did not reach pre-Covid levels. But it is much better when compared to last year.