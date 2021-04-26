Procter & Gamble pledges Rs 50 crore for vaccination of over 5 lakh citizens

The contribution towards vaccines will be on top of P&G’s CSR funds earmarked for the current year.

FMCG major Procter & Gamble (P&G) on April 26 announced its plan to pledge Rs 50 crore towards 10 lakh vaccine doses covering 5 lakh Indian citizens in partnership with the government and local authorities. The company will also cover the vaccination cost of its over 5,000 employees and their eligible family members in India.

“For every P&G employee in India, the company is contributing towards the vaccination of 100 Indians,” the company said in a press release.

“P&G brands Whisper, Vicks, Pampers, Oral-B, Head & Shoulders, and Pantene are partnering in this vaccination drive through their brand programs and will also continue to raise awareness on safety and hygiene in the country,” it added.

However, it also clarified that the contribution towards vaccines will be on top of P&G’s corporate social responsibility fund (CSR) earmarked for the current year. Last week, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs had clarified that spending of CSR funds for COVID-19 is an eligible CSR activity.

Besides this, the company plans to continue to extend its support to the broader community through the donation of products, in-house manufactured masks, and sanitisers, especially, to aid frontline and essential workers, it said.

Over the last few weeks, several other companies had announced their plans to vaccinate their employees. Amway India, HCL Tech, Maruti Suzuki are some other companies that are vaccinating their employees. While others such as Amazon India, Havells India, Licious are covering their vaccination costs.