Procter & Gamble India to extend workplace benefits to partners of LGBTQ+ employees

Procter & Gamble, maker of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands such as Ariel, Head & Shoulders, and Tide, will extend workplace benefits to partners of employees belonging to the LGBTQ+ community from April 1.

The company will now offer benefits such as medical support, emergency financial assistance, flex subsidy allowance and relocation benefits to the partners.

Under medical support, P&G offers hospitalisation coverage to employees and their dependents. And it provides emergency financial assistance in case of natural calamity, death of an immediate family member or hospitalisation of an immediate family member to cover expenses not covered in the medical policy.

Flex subsidy allowance provides additional fixed allowance to employees to meet their personal and family needs. “These include interest payments for bank loans, allowance for medical care, childcare, wellness, productivity tools, home renovation, personal vacation and travel, personal development for employee and family, and family celebrations. LGBTQ+ employees can now avail this benefit for their partners,” said the company.

Under relocation benefits, the company will extend financial support and assistance to partners of LGBTQ+ employees

P&G in 1992 added sexual orientation to its non-discrimination policies. The company has an internal affinity group, GABLE (Gay, Ally, Bisexual, Lesbian, and Transgender Employees) that is dedicated to fostering an inclusive and supportive network. The India GABLE network has been conducting LGBTQ+ diversity training to sensitise employees on inclusive behaviour, role modelling inclusion and showing support. In the past six months, more than 70 percent of managers have completed this training, according to the company.

P&G India has also launched ‘Pride Podcasts’ where it invites leaders within P&G globally and external advocates who are sharing their journey, educating, and addressing myths about LGBTQ+. In 2021 the company organised its first ever virtual pride event titled PrideON to educate and celebrate the progress made on LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion in the workplace.

Last year in December, Tata Consumer Products had extended its group health insurance policy to cover the partners of LGBTQ employees. It is the second company from the Tata group to introduce an inclusive HR policy for its LGBTQ employees. Tata Steel in 2019 had introduced a new HR policy for its LGBTQ employees under which they could disclose the identity of their partners and avail HR benefits. It was the first Indian company to introduce such a policy. General Electric, SAP Labs, Johnson & Johnson are other companies with inclusive policies for their LGBTQ employees in India.