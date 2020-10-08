172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|private-life-insurers-back-in-black-in-weighted-received-premiums-says-motilal-oswal-report-5937521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Private life insurers back in black in weighted received premiums, says Motilal Oswal report

A report by Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities showed that after reporting six consecutive months of decline, private players’ individual weighted received premium (WRP) rebounded at 3.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) in September.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The private life insurance companies are back in black as far as the weighted received premiums are concerned. A report by Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities showed that after reporting six consecutive months of decline, private players’ individual weighted received premium (WRP) rebounded at 3.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) in September.

Here, weighted received premium (WRP) which is a measure of premium received on individual products. It is the sum of the first-year premium on renewal policies and 10 percent of single premium policies.

Life Insurance Corporation of India posted a 4.8 percent YoY growth in the WRP in September 2020. Overall, the life insurance industry (LIC and private players) posted growth of 4.1 percent YoY.

Close

WRP

related news

"The overall industry, which has reported decline since the COVID-19 outbreak, has thus reverted to the positive trajectory for the first time since January 2020," said the Motilal Oswal report.

Among the listed players, HDFC Life Insurance reported robust growth of 43 percent YoY, followed by Max Life (16 percent YoY growth), while SBI Life posted 4 percent YoY decline.

On the other hand, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance saw a 24 percent YoY decline in WRP in September.

The report said that mid-sized players reported healthy trends. Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance posted 36 percent YoY growth in WRP while Tata AIA saw a 25 percent growth in September.

Market share

As per the report, the combined market share of listed players – SBI Life, ICICI Prudential Life, HDFC Life, and Max Life – on an individual WRP basis stood at ~61 percent as of September 2020.

It added that Tata AIA Life, Bajaj Allianz Life, and Aditya Birla Sun Life are getting firmly positioned among the 5–7th largest private insurers on individual WRP basis.

On individual WRP basis, SBI Life had the highest market share in the private sector of 22 percent. HDFC Life came second with market share of 16.1 percent as of September while ICICI PruLife was third with 11.6 percent market share.
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 12:48 pm

tags #Business #Companies #insurance

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.