Price wars: Competition in TV market intensifies

Prices of television fell by Rs 4,000-6,000 in the online and offline market. Smaller players provided stiff competition and dealers told Moneycontrol that larger players cut rates over the past two months to boost sales.

"There has been a drop in prices, especially in the 32 inches and above category. Players are selling products for as low as Rs 15,000. Others have been forced to follow suit," a large electronic-goods dealer said.

Players like Thomson have decided to only sell online because e-commerce portals have better connectivity and are able to get better visibility. In an earlier interaction with Monycontrol, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics (exclusive brand licensee of Thomson TVs in India) said it is a challenge to get good visibility in showrooms offline.

On the other hand, the mania around ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is turning out to be a windfall for television makers in India. TV sales have risen 25-30 percent since the first week of May.

Industry players say that there has been a good demand for televisions in the 32-inch plus segment, despite such products being taxed at 28 percent under GST. Televisions up to 32 inches are taxed at 18 percent.

In this scenario, pricing is also a crucial decider for customers. Smaller players lapped up the opportunity to price products aggressively and to counter this, the dominant ones also quietly reduced rates.

Sales rose on both offline and online channels for companies. In fact, consumer durables firms said aspirational customers from smaller towns are heavily taking no-cost easy monthly instalments (EMIs) from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to buy large-screen TVs.

For these customers, a difference of Rs 4,000 is also a big factor while buying products. Hence, the competition is only heating up.