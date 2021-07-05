Prices of daily essentials up 40% in the last 12 months, shows report

Hit by price inflation, consumers are shelling out more to buy products of daily needs.

Hit by price inflation, consumers are shelling out more to buy products of daily needs. The prices of essential products such as rice, atta, oil has climbed substantially in the last 12 months, reveals a recent report.

According to a report by kirana solutions provider SnapBizz, prices of daily essentials and grocery products including edible oils, essentials, personal care, and home care products have risen by up to 40 percent in India in the last one year.

“The price increases have been largely for categories such as atta, sugar, and other loose items due to increases in agricultural costs, while packaged goods have been able to avoid the price hikes by revamping their packaging in terms of net weight and other comparable variables,” said the report.

The findings of the report are based on an analysis of over 2 million shopper baskets chosen randomly in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Gujarat, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

As per the report, rice has witnessed an 8-10 percent price hike across all markets, while the local brand of atta has seen 8-15 percent hike. Edible oils, however, have been most impacted and their prices have risen 40-50 percent across the country. Tea, too, has been majorly impacted and the prices of the category are up by 15-20 percent.

In Mumbai, sugar prices have gone up by 5-8 percent and pulses by 8-10 percent.

The other FMCG categories such as detergent powders and liquids have witnessed a 5-7 percent price increase across the cities. The price of snacks has increased by 10 percent due to a price hike in edible oil.

Hand sanitisers are the only category, whose prices have dropped by 20-30 percent as the government has slashed taxes.