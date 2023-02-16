 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Price hikes hit 'chotu' packs & demand in tier 2-6 towns, rural India resilient: Nestle

Shailaja Mohapatra
Feb 16, 2023 / 08:27 PM IST

With an increased focus on premiumisation, demand momentum in metros and tier-1 cities continues to be strong

Nestle India's CMD Suresh Narayanan

"Zindagi ek safar hai suhana, yahan kal kya ho kisne jaana" - Nestle India Chairman and MD Suresh Narayanan opened the Q4 earnings concall with these lines from a hit Bollywood song of yesteryears, which basically means there’s no knowing what tomorrow brings. He highlighted that the company had managed to remain consistent in the face of a storm.

The storm he was talking about is the rise in commodity prices. Key raw material prices for the company, which include milk, edible oils, wheat, green coffee, and packaging, have soared between 30-140 percent in the past six years.

To mitigate this, the company has been hiking prices, even in the  smaller — chotu — packs. To deal with commodity inflation, FMCG firms usually resort to price hikes or grammage reduction. “We chose not to cut grammage. We want our consumers to get a meaningful product,” said Narayanan.

Also Read: FMCG consumption sees slowdown in December quarter: Report