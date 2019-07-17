App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Preventing another IndiGo: Here's what SEBI is planning

A series of recent corporate battles have stemmed from one issue: the Articles of Association (AoA) vesting more powers in a set of shareholders. SEBI may curb this practice.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun
SEBI logo
SEBI logo
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is looking at options to limit the use of Articles of Association (AoA) of a company by some shareholders to get special power over others, a source has told Moneycontrol.

The regulator views these special powers as hurdles in maintaining corporate governance in a company.

The move comes in the wake of the recent spat at InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, in which one co-founder accused another of misusing “unusual powers” to take decisions that fail to meet corporate governance standards.

Close

According to the source, SEBI may instruct listing companies to publicly disclose any special clauses they may have embedded in the company’s Articles of Association (AoA) as part of the Listing and Disclosure Requirement (LODR) obligations.

related news

Another source added that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) may also consider amending the Companies Act, 2013, banning such arrangements.

In the IndiGo case, the AoA gives rights to InterGlobe Enterprises (IGE) controlled by Rahul Bhatia, to appoint three non-independent directors, one among which shall not be liable to retire by rotation. IGE also has the right to appoint the Chairman of the board, Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer and President of the company.

Recent corporate history suggests IndiGo is not a solitary case.

Max Financial, Jet Airways, Yes Bank and United Breweries are also cases that have come to light over the past few years where the AoA vested special powers in a particular shareholder.

“Special powers to shareholders deviate from motto that all shareholders should enjoy the same power and have equal rights,” said a source close to the regulator. “This has become a concern."

Last year, Max Financial Services had sent a notice to shareholders a proposal to appoint Analjit Singh as a director “not liable to retire by rotation”, effectively making him the chairman for life. Shareholders approved the proposal.

In the case of United Breweries, the AoA had appointed Vijay Mallya as UBL chairman for life, unless he decided to voluntarily step down. The clause created troubles for UBL promoter Heineken after banks declared Mallya a wilful defaulter, a move that debars an individual from sitting on any board.

While the Yes Bank issue arose after Rana Kapoor exercised special rights vested in him to deny Madhu Kapur, wife of his late partner Ashok Kapur, a board seat.

The regulator and the ministry should come out with regulation to curb special resolutions, said Amit Tandon, Co-founder and MD of IIAS, adding that many such proposals impinge on shareholder rights. "At one level, it is similar to issuing a DVR without calling it such," he said.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 03:05 pm

tags #Articles of Association #Business #SEBI

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.