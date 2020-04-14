Prepared to resume operations as soon as lockdown is lifted: IndiGo COO to employees

Wolfgang Prock- Schauer, IndiGo's Chief Operating Officer, has written to employees informing them that the airline will continue planning "for our operations to start as soon as lockdown is lifted".

The mail came within hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending the lockdown, which was initially slated to end on April 14.

"We all remember the last day before the temporary closedown on 24th March. We can be very proud that we were able to transport 120,000 passengers with 850 flights on the last day before the close down. As you are aware, the lockdown has been extended until May 3rd. We expect more stringent regulatory guidelines, also with respect to infrastructure at airports," said Prock-Schauer.

Soon after the PM's address, Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that all domestic and international flights will continue to remain suspended till May 3.

Preparations

Sharing details on the country's largest airline's preparations, Prock-Schauer said that the company has re-written some of the SOPs to deal with the current situation.

"Some of these SOPs needed regulatory approvals and many of the processes have to be aligned with all of our partners in the industry, mainly at the airports," he said.

The COO added that all the training materials, wherever possible, have been converted into e-learning.

He also shared updates from different departments on their readiness to restart operations. The updates included details on the protocol followed to clean aircraft, for passenger movement and those followed by engineers to keep the planes service-ready.