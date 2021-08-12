Premji Invest acquires significant stake in SB Packagings

Representative image

Delhi-based SB Packagings (SBP) on August 12 informed that Premji Invest has acquired a significant stake in the company. The transaction primarily involves partial stake sale held by the existing shareholders in SBP. The infused primary capital will be used by the company for capacity expansion and for inorganic acquisitions to enable faster scaleup of its product portfolio for both domestic and international markets, it said.

Founded in 1989, SBP is a leading manufacturer of flexible packaging materials in India, supplying to major players in the hygiene and food industry, including P&G, J&J, Unicharm, Kimberly Clark, Nobel Hygiene, Walmart, Future Group, PepsiCo, Dabur, and Tata among other leading brands.

The company was founded by Mr. O.P. Banga and is currently managed by his son Amit Banga. Post transaction, Amit Banga will continue to remain a significant shareholder in the company and would continue to drive the business, supported by a professional management team further bolstered by the financial and strategic support from Premji Invest.

Commenting on the deal, Mr Amit Banga, MD of SBP said, “We have grown steadily over the last decade, winning the trust and market share with our marquee global customers who have a very high threshold for quality and consistency. Innovation and Sustainability have been the core pillars of SBP’s business model. With the backing from Premji Invest, one of India’s leading PE investors, we look forward to further expanding our capabilities through organic and inorganic routes thereby strengthening our position in the Indian flexible packaging Industry."

Premji Invest is the investment arm of Azim Premji's endowment and philanthropic initiatives. It has been active in investing in the Indian markets for over ten years with large investment corpus. The focus of investments has been to grow medium-sized Indian companies into large companies that can compete globally. Investments of Premji Invest is across sectors like consumer, financials, technology, and manufacturing and to name a few include, Fab India, Hygienic Research, ID foods, Lenskart, Policy Bazaar, Flipkart, Gold Plus Glass and Shubham Housing.