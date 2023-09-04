Premium liquors to dominate profitability in future, says Diageo India CEO

Hina Nagarajan, CEO and MD of Diageo India

Profitability for the liquor industry along the road ahead lies in the premium segment, Hina Nagarajan, CEO and MD of Diageo India said in a conversation with CNBC-TV18.

While sales at the lower price point are decelerating, the premium segment is thriving, she said. Like any consumer goods company, spirit makers too see this trend towards premiumisation. “We do want people to drink better and not more.”

Driven by evolving aspirations and demographic shifts, according to her, the premium category will record double-digit growth over the coming decade.

Nagarajan said that unlocking of pricing and tax harmonisation can help the business. “We will get to a place with the government where we have some inflation-linked formula for pricing that will unlock the industry,” she said. Online alcohol deliveries, impactful in West Bengal and Orissa, has significant potential for industry growth, she added.

Talking about the impact of inflation, she said that the country experienced double-digit inflation last year, and this year it's in the high single digits. These inflationary trends aren't disappearing anytime soon. The company’s approach is clear – to intensify productivity and revenue strategies to maintain the profit margins they have achieved in recent months.

Nagarajan said that Bailey's presents a vast market potential, and with the introduction of variants like strawberries and cream, and salted caramel. She foresees Bailey’s becoming a flagship brand in Diageo’s portfolio within the next five years.

She said that previously they spread their investments across 18-20 brands. Now, the company has streamlined its focus to a core of 6-7 major brands like Signature, Royal Challenge, McDowell's, and Johnny Walker. There are no plans to expand beyond these 7-8 brands, and any future innovation will centre on them, Nagarajan added.