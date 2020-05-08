Gurgaon-based Premas Biotech enters COVID-19 vaccine race with triple antigen vaccine

Gurgoan-based biotech Premas Biotech is the latest entrant into the COVID-19 vaccine race. Unlike single-protein vaccines currently under trials across the world, Premas Biotech is developing a multi sub-unit vaccine with three antigens.

"The vaccine contains the Spike (S), Envelope (E), and Membrane (M) proteins in multiple formats, the idea is to provide a good chance of immunity against Covid-19," Dr Prabuddha Kundu, co-founder and Managing Director of Premas Biotech told Moneycontrol.

Kundu said researchers have found mutation in the spike protein region of the SARS-CoV-2 virus — which makes the virus more contigous and possibly threw spanner in the efforts of vaccine makers who were targeting only the spike protein alone as vaccine.

The multi-antigenic approach is being designed to try to overcome presently known and possible future mutations of novel coronavirus, which, if successful, would result in the development of an effective vaccine, the company said.

Premas said it has successfully completed expression of the three coronavirus antigens and is now moving forward with developing the scale up designs and is applying for animal trials.

Instead of using the live attenuated virus or inactivated virus, biotech companies are making vaccines by using the protein subunits of virus or simply parts of the virus. The vaccine that uses virus protein sub-units too will trigger immune response same like the conventional vaccine.

Kundu said the vaccine is based on company's D-Crypt technology that is developed and improved upon by the biotech over the past decade. The platform uses a modified version of baker's yeast to recombinantly produce the antigens.

"This makes the potential vaccine relatively easy to manufacture and produce at a mass scale to cater to large populations, not only in India but all over the world," Kundu said.

Yeast host has been successfully used to produce many drugs, including drugs like insulin and many blood products and hormones.

US-based Ackers Biosciences has acquired the license to further develop Premas coronavirus vaccine candidate.

"We are working closely with our partners and the authorities to plan and roll out our next steps," said Kundu.

Led by Kundu, Premas Biotech was founded in 2005. The company has earlier partnered with Israel-based Oramed to produce proteins required to develop an oral insulin. The oral insulin of Oramed has has successfully cleared Phase IIb trials in US.

In the past 14 years, Premas Biotech has worked on more than 650 proteins for the top 20 Pharma and Biotech organizations across the world. Having developed over 30 difficult-to-express proteins, which are similar in properties to S, E and M proteins of the Covid-19, the biotech firm is confident of their technology going forward.

