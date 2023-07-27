Pratt & Whitney issue may lead to engine change of 5 IndiGo aircraft: Reports

IndiGo says working with Pratt & Whitney after latest engine inspection

Around five IndiGo aircraft will need immediate examination due to a technical issue that has cropped up with Pratt and Whitney’s (P&W) geared turbofan engines.

While 11 aircraft of the airline have been identified for examination by September, six are already grounded due to lack of spares, people aware of the development told The Economic Times.

P&W has forecasted that by mid-September that approximately 200 PW1100 engines will be removed for enhanced inspection. The inspection will be done in phases. While 200 engines will have to be removed by mid-September, around 1,000 engines will have to be examined by the middle of 2024.

Also Read | Airlines brace for hit from Pratt & Whitney's new engine problem

While the airline has 136 aircraft in its fleet fitted with P&W engines, 47 aircraft are grounded due to maintenance work, and shortage of engines and spares.

The US-based engine maker has suggested accelerated inspection of 600 aircraft worldwide. The latest issue revolves around the metal used in manufacturing the parts of a PW-1100G engine. In 2019, the Indian civil aviation regulator ordered IndiGo and Go First to modify some A320neo aircraft fitted with P&W engines due to issues related to in-flight shutdowns.

InterGlobe Aviation, which owns India's top airline IndiGo, said on July 26 that it is working with Pratt & Whitney (P&W) to assess the impact on the company's fleet after the engine maker's latest inspection of its engines.

“We are in receipt of the information from the OEM P&W regarding the outcome of the latest inspection of their engine. We are working closely with P&W to assess and minimise any potential impact on our fleet," IndiGo said in a statement.

In an interview with news agency Reuters, CEO Greg Hayes said, "What we're trying to do is avoid all the other work that you'd normally do when you induct an engine. We think that's a 60-day process max."