Pramod Mittal's arrest in Bosnia part of Global Ispat Koksna hostile takeover plan, alleges his firm

Pramod Mittal's arrest in Bosnia was part of a conspiracy to mount hostile takeover of Global Ispat Koksna Industrija (GIKIL), alleged a statement from his privately held firm Global Steel Holdings (GSHL).

Mittal was released on July 30, a week after he was detained for an alleged fraud of about $11 million involving a unit of GIKIL. Mittal heads the supervisory board of the company.

The statement from GSHL pointed to a "collusion in GIKIL, Bosnia with the objective of hostile takeover by dislodging the present management and causing loss of value for its stakeholders and their investments."

Apart from Mittal, the younger brother of ArcelorMittal Chairman LN Mittal, two other senior officials - Rajib Das and Paramesh Bhattacharyya -were also arrested.

Alleging that the detention was illegal and against international norms, GSHL asked "the Government of BiH to respect foreign investment treaties and vigorously maintain the human rights of any foreign national in Bosnia."

The statement alleged that the detention followed a complaint on July 17 that was lodged by a lawyer and four other employees who had been fired for 'bad conduct.'

"These complaints are categorically false in nature," said the statement.