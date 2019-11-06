App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 08:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prakash Industries emerges as highest bidder for Bhaskarpara coal block in Chhattisgarh

Six mines are on offer. Auctions for four blocks have been completed, as per the officials

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prakash Industries on November 6 emerged as the highest bidder for Bhaskarpara coal block in Chhattisgarh, an official said.

Birla Corporation had on Nov 5 bagged the Brahmapuri mine in Madhya Pradesh, the official said quoting the results of e-auction for coal mines under the eight tranche.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) was the highest bidder for Gare Palma IV/1 coal block in Chhattisgarh with a bid price of Rs 230 per tonne on Monday. Birla Corporation Ltd bagged the Bikram coal block in Madhya Pradesh with a bid price of Rs 154 per tonne last week.

Close

Six mines are on offer. Auctions for four blocks have been completed, the official said.

related news

The bidding for Jagannathpur B block and Jamkhani block will take place on Nov 7 and Nov 8, respectively.

Bhaskarpara coal block was previously allocated to Bhaskarpara Coal Company Ltd (BCCL) -- a joint venture of Electrotherm (India) Ltd and Ultratech Cement Ltd, while Brahmapuri mine was previously allocated to Pushp Steels & Mining.

The Supreme Court had in 2014 cancelled 204 coal mines allocated to various government and private companies since 1993 under the provisions of the Coal Mines (Nationalisation) Act, 1973.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 08:09 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Prakash Industries

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.