Prakash Industries emerges as highest bidder for Bhaskarpara coal block in Chhattisgarh

Prakash Industries on November 6 emerged as the highest bidder for Bhaskarpara coal block in Chhattisgarh, an official said.

Birla Corporation had on Nov 5 bagged the Brahmapuri mine in Madhya Pradesh, the official said quoting the results of e-auction for coal mines under the eight tranche.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) was the highest bidder for Gare Palma IV/1 coal block in Chhattisgarh with a bid price of Rs 230 per tonne on Monday. Birla Corporation Ltd bagged the Bikram coal block in Madhya Pradesh with a bid price of Rs 154 per tonne last week.

Six mines are on offer. Auctions for four blocks have been completed, the official said.

The bidding for Jagannathpur B block and Jamkhani block will take place on Nov 7 and Nov 8, respectively.

Bhaskarpara coal block was previously allocated to Bhaskarpara Coal Company Ltd (BCCL) -- a joint venture of Electrotherm (India) Ltd and Ultratech Cement Ltd, while Brahmapuri mine was previously allocated to Pushp Steels & Mining.