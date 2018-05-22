Prabhat Dairy eyeing Rs 2,000 crore revenue by 2020: CEO Vivek Nirmal

Prabhat Dairy is targeting Rs 1,000 crore topline from consumer business, and also aims total revenue of Rs 2,000 crore by 2020, said Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Office Vivek Nirmal.

The consumer business currently contributes Rs 400 crore to the overall company revenues of Rs 1,557 crore for fiscal 2017-18.

In a freewheeling interview with Moneycontrol, Nirmal said that in the next 2-3 years, the company is confident of touching revenue of Rs 100 crore from the recently launched beverage category.

On Monday, Prabhat Dairy ventured into the beverages segment to tap the high potential of the market. The company will start off by selling tetra packs of lassi, chaas, and milkshakes.

The company plans to expand the beverages market in two phases. In Phase 1, it will launch these beverages in Maharashtra. In the second phase, it will distribute these products in other metros and smart cities.

Sarang Nirmal, who is the founder and chairman of the Prabhat Dairy, started the company in 1998. Prabhat Dairy an integrated milk and dairy products company, catering to retail and institutional customers. It manufactures dairy products and also sells co-manufactured products to a slew of institutional and multinational companies.

Nirmal said the company will look at inorganic opportunities if available at a right price.

Excerpts:

Consumers want healthy dairy drinks like lassi, juices, chaas etc. Secondly, people want to have on-the-go nutrition. Hence, we came up with this kind of nutrition where we can provide the best kind of nutrition in a tasty and convenient way.

We studied this segment for one-and-half year, we developed the products and in February we did some small pilots and we have launched our dairy drink in the beverage segment.

This market is around Rs 2,800-3,000 crore and is growing very fast. There aren't too many organised players in this segment. So it provides us a great opportunity.

Prabhat has the right ingredients to be successful in this business as such products require good quality milk and Prabhat has expertise in that area. Secondly, we have manufacturing excellence required to manufacturing high quality products like these. Our pricing is very competitive at Rs 15, Rs 20 and Rs 30 for masala chaas, lassi and milkshakes, respectively.

In the next 2-3 years we should be able to touch a revenue of Rs 100 crore in beverage category. Definitely there is lot of scope and opportunity. We are working on different distribution channels and various marketing initiatives and will be able to achieve the target.We have set our eyes on vision 2020. We want to touch Rs 2,000 crore revenue in financial year 2020. It is ambitious target. We believe Rs 1,000 crore will be coming from only consumer business segment.

We are pretty much on track and we have been the fastest growing dairy brand in the country. The ambition is to become the largest player in the state in which we operate and eventually we want to take the products across the country in large cities. For now, the target remains Maharashtra.

Our procuring price is around Rs 23. Relatively prices are slightly lower on account of higher inventories in the country.While there is lot of competition, the key is milk procurement. Players that will have full control on milk procurement will really be the king of this game. Because of good quality milk procurement you are more insulated by the ups and downs in pricing. Secondly with good quality milk one can manufacture good quality products and hence direct sourcing is very challenging. Since last more than a decade we have been working intensely on this we have very robust supply network of more than 1.2 lakh farmers who supply us milk.Around 75 percent is in value added and rest is milk. Cheese plays an important role. Right now, the revenues from cheese are small but every year revenue is doubling because it’s a pretty large facility. We have commissioned it two-and-half years ago. It is right now at 40-45 percent utilisation run rate. So we definitely see huge revenue coming from cheese in two years.No, we are not planning to enter the segment.We have overall more than 1 lakh retail outlets but largely we are present in Maharashtra. We have mapped all the information of super stockiest in our system. We track and deliver it to them.We have done a successful pilot in the two-three years. It is a very innovative concept targeting the customer in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities giving them a novelty kind of idea and brand experience under one roof which also gives them brand awareness on these products. It is a completely franchisee based model. We have got more than 200 registrations and in the next 5 years we will be expanding to 500 such stores.We as a family are pretty bullish on the future of the company. We have bought back 4-5 percent from the market last year. We will keep on looking at the opportunities if the prices are correct.No, nothing as of now.