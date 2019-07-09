App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PR Connect: Lightspeed announces the second edition of Extreme Entrepreneurs - the no-strings attached training program to help high potential founders

Through the afternoon, the selected startups will have their business and points of view tested by a Lightspeed Partner.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


  • Turning Outsiders into Insiders

  • Open for entries till 15th August

  • Masterclasses by the who’s who of the global start-up industry and 1:1 mentorship by a Lightspeed Partner for 8 startups

India, 9th July, 2019 - Lightspeed India is bringing back the second edition of the exciting startup training series, Extreme Entrepreneurs (EE2019). Extreme Entrepreneurs provides 8 high potential founding teams with exposure to world class people and ideas, business model validation & pressure-testing and inspiration to fuel their journey.

Extreme Entrepreneurs has a three-session format and will be live every Tuesday, September 3rd till October 8th in Delhi. Testy Tuesdays start the morning with a startup-access only masterclass with a business luminary sharing candid learnings.

Through the afternoon, the selected startups will have their business and points of view tested by a Lightspeed Partner. The evening cocktails will help shortlisted entrepreneurs become insiders to the broader startup, investor and media ecosystem.

Vaibhav Agrawal, Partner at Lightspeed India Partners said “Exposure is like dynamite for the curious mind. For a founder, it can shape ambitions, open minds to possibility and ignite new ideas in unimaginable ways.”

On the mission behind EE2019, he added “All Lightspeed Partners were founders or operators before. Many of us started our journeys as outsiders - heck I was just a doctor trying to fix broken bodies before starting my first business! - and many people helped open doors, showed us the right way, inspired us to dream bigger. EE is our way of paying it forward.”

This year EE2019 will be bigger and better. Leaders like Max Levchin (Co-founder, PayPal and Founder, Affirm), Sriharsha Majety (Co-founder, Swiggy), Vaibhav Gupta (Co-founder, Udaan), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder, Oyo Rooms), Dheeraj Pandey (Co-founder, Nutanix), Ankush Sachdeva (Co-founder, Sharechat) and Merci Victoria Grace (Growth and Product, Slack) have joined the EE mission and will share first-hand experiences of building impact startups from the ground up.

Further, luminary investors like Jeremy Liew (seed investor, Snapchat and Partner, Lightspeed) will share lessons from shaping highly successful global companies. 2018’s lineup also saw John Thompson (Chairman, Microsoft), Alex Chung (Founder, Giphy) as well as Anu Hariharan (Partner, Y Combinator) speak.

Call for entries from founders based anywhere in India are live at ee.lsvp.com until Aug 15th. Extreme Entrepreneurs 2019 tweets as @lightspeedee and instagrams as lightspeedee. Contestants and community are also directed to its LinkedIn.com profile Lightspeed Extreme Entrepreneurs to know more about the series.

First Published on Jul 9, 2019 06:43 pm

