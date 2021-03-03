Power Mech Projects bags orders worth Rs 734 crore

live bse live

Power Mech Projects on Wednesday said that it has received letters of award for orders worth Rs 734 crore.

The engineering and construction firm in a regulatory filing said that it has won an order worth Rs 401 crore for operation and maintenance of boilers & auxiliaries and other miscellaneous jobs of 4 x 660 MW, Thermal Power Plant of Vedanta Limited, Jharsuguda.

The company has also won another order of Rs 198 crore for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works for Kurmitar Iron Ore Mining Private Limited, Odisha.

Further, the company has won another order worth Rs 135 crore for all civil, architectural and structural works of the main plant for 2X660 MW Khurja STPP (Turbine Generator and Associated Packages) for BHEL at Khurja, Uttar Pradesh.