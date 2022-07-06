 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Power Grid Board approves raising up to Rs 11,000 crore

Moneycontrol News
Jul 06, 2022 / 07:49 PM IST

A Power Grid Corporation of India press release states that the company's board of directors has resolved to finance Rs 11,000 crores mostly through the domestic market and in part through the approval of a rupee term loan.

Funds amounting to Rs. 6,000 crores will be raised  from domestic market through the issue of secured unsecured, non-convertible, noncumulative cumulative, redeemable, taxable / tax-free Debentures /Bonds under Private Placement during the next Financial Year 2023-24 in  twenty tranches, the release stated.

The remaining  Rs. 5000 crores will be sanctioned via a  Rupee Term Loan of upto Rs. 5000 crore from a commercial bank. These funds will be utilized to meet the capital expenditure and other business requirements of the company, the Board of directors said in the release.

 

