Power Grid Board approves raising up to Rs 11,000 crore

According to a release by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, the board of directors have decided that the company will raise Rs 11000 crores via the domestic market and partly through the sanction of a rupee term loan.

Funds amounting to Rs. 6,000 crores will be raised from domestic market through the issue of secured unsecured, non-convertible, noncumulative cumulative, redeemable, taxable / tax-free Debentures /Bonds under Private Placement during the next Financial Year 2023-24 in twenty tranches, the release stated.

The remaining Rs. 5000 crores will be sanctioned via a Rupee Term Loan of upto Rs. 5000 crore from a commercial bank. These funds will be utilized to meet the capital expenditure and other business requirements of the company, the Board of directors said in the release.